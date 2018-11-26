LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi former President Joyce Banda (JB) who is also the leader of opposition Peoples Party (PP) on Sunday expressed sadness over social economic ills the nation going through assuring the citizens of bring back lost glory.

Among social-economic ills JB pointed including unstoppable power outages, poor distribution of Farm Inputs Subsidy Program (FISP), high cost of fuel, lowering standards of education, illegal mining activities, environmental degradation and among others.

The former Malawi leader was addressing the rally at Traditional Authority (T.A) Malili headquarter in the rural Lilongwe as part of PP’s eight years of existence.

Accompanied by former Gentleman, Richard Banda, JB told the gathering that she felt bad noticing poor standards of people just four years after left the country’s leadership in 2014.

Banda observed that all developmental programs her leadership put in place were abandoned by President Peter Mutharika regime putting the nation in disarray.

She therefore assured the nation of averting all social-economic challenges the nation is encountering.

The PP leader disclosed that she will bring back power within six months, introduce universal subsidy and among others once voted into power in 2019.

“I feel bad when I see Malawians suffering now than the way I left them in 2014. We have our priority on poor Malawians not the elite. Only the few are happy in this country. Life is very costly now than I was a leader.

“But don’t worry, because the Peoples Party will bring lost glory once voted into power next year. We will make sure that power is fully back, having universal access of FISP, improving road networks and among others. This is because we are people centered political party,” assures JB.

If no electoral alliance, JB is likely President Mutharika of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Malawi Congress Party (MCP)’ Lazarus Chakwera and United Transformation Movement (UTM)’s Saulos Chilima.