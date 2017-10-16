15th October is Mother’s Day in Malawi. It is a privilege and honor that God gave us the special favor to carry and bring men and women into this world. As I wish my fellow mothers a HAPPY MOTHERS DAY, I also wish to pay special tribute to all men who value and respect women.
I thank God that he has blessed our family with nine children who have grown to become fine and successful men and women. It has been a humbling experience to watch these men and women blossom.
I woke up today and thought especially about my own mother who is no longer here. I was 47 years old when she passed on. In my prayer I prayed for all those whose mothers are no longer in this world especially those who lost their mothers at a much younger age. I ask that we ask God to allow the souls of our mothers rest in everlasting peace as we sing and listen to the attached song.
Dr. Joyce Banda
One thought on “Former President Joyce Banda shares her thoughts on Mother’s day”
Very thoughtful message. Happy Mothers Day to you as well Madam Former President Joyce Hilda Banda.
You are one of those Mothers that have fought for feloow Malawians all your life