15th October is Mother’s Day in Malawi. It is a privilege and honor that God gave us the special favor to carry and bring men and women into this world. As I wish my fellow mothers a HAPPY MOTHERS DAY, I also wish to pay special tribute to all men who value and respect women.

I thank God that he has blessed our family with nine children who have grown to become fine and successful men and women. It has been a humbling experience to watch these men and women blossom.

I woke up today and thought especially about my own mother who is no longer here. I was 47 years old when she passed on. In my prayer I prayed for all those whose mothers are no longer in this world especially those who lost their mothers at a much younger age. I ask that we ask God to allow the souls of our mothers rest in everlasting peace as we sing and listen to the attached song.

Dr. Joyce Banda