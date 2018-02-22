According to reporting from Nigerian online outlets, Nigeria will host Wives of African Presidents, Vice Presidents and other female leaders across the African continent at the 2018 African Women Summit organised by the Coalition of Wives of Presidents and Vice Presidents in Africa (COWAP).

The two-day Summit themed: “Using Innovative Technology to Solve Africa’s Development Challenges” has been scheduled to hold between Saturday 21st to Sunday 22nd April 2018 in Abuja. Joyce Banda and live streamed to more than 3 million viewers across the globe.

The Summit will serve as a melting pot of ideas towards achieving peace and development in Africa, anchoring on the four (4) thematic points of COWAP – Peace; Girl Child Education; Ending Hunger and Ending Poverty.

The Summit allows participants to identify the greatest barriers to peace and development and formulate sustainable solutions to these challenges, empowering women across the continent to become solution providers to themselves, their communities and the world around them.