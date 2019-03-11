PRETORIA-(MaraviPost)-Former president Jacob Zuma has taken to Twitter to seemingly rubbish the panel that compiled a report which revealed that during his presidency elements of the State Security Agency (SSA) were re-purposed and used to fight factional ANC political battles.

The high-level panel review report was published by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office on Saturday afternoon, found that Zuma oversaw the creation of parallel structures within the intelligence service to serve his personal and factional ANC party political interests, breaching the Constitution in the process.

Zuma tweeted that he had never been asked questions by this committee and that the committee has two well-known apartheid spies.

“I’ve never sold out nor written letters to the SB. I feel nothing when Apartheid spies call me corrupt. I hope people are not opening a can of worms which they might regret,” Zuma said in the tweet.

According to the findings, the SSA was not only re-purposed to serve Zuma’s interests but was created irregularly in terms of the Constitution, which requires intelligence structures to be set up through legislative changes and not presidential proclamations.