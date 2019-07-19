PRETORIA-(MaraviPost)-Former South Africa president Jacob Zuma has changed his mind, now agreeing that he will continue to give evidence to the state capture inquiry – but it will be done on his terms.

Zuma will not appear before the commission any time soon, however.

After an adjournment on Friday, during which deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo consulted Zuma’s and the commission’s legal teams.

He announced a way forward in which Zuma would be made to submit statements to the commission based on clearly indicated allegations that have been levelled against him.

According to SowetanLive, Zondo had adjourned proceedings on Wednesday when Zuma said he had a problem with the commission’s evidence leader Paul Pretorius’s line of questioning.

Zondo gave the legal teams a day to resolve the impasse but on Friday Zuma’s lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane said Zuma had decided to withdraw from proceedings. Zondo then intervened to find a way forward.