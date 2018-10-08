The former Chief Executive Office Dr Bruce Munthali failed to convince Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members from Mzimba North Constituency for his candidature as their lawmaker in 2019 general elections.

Instead party members elected wonder Woman Rosemary Mkandawire as their representative in the next year’s elections.

lands a TKO

According to sources Munthali, who could not stand the heat after scooping zero vote for the Elunyeni Zone, decided to call it a day. There were 300 delegates at the first zone. There were five more zones yet to be battled out for.

DPP has started its primaries particularly on constituency they have no lawmakers.