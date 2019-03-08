US president Donald Trump ex-campaign manager Paul Manafort

By Grace Dzuwa

WASHINGTON-(MaraviPost)-US president Donald Trump ex-campaign manager Paul Manafort has been given a 47 month jail sentence for fraud.

According to BBC , he was convicted last year on hiding millions of dollars of income earned by his political consulting in Ukraine .

The charges stem from an inquiry into alleged Russian election meddling in the 2016 US elections.

None of Manafort’s charges relate to allegations on collusion with Russia.Mr Trump has always denied the charges , describing the inquiry as with hunt.

The 47 month sentence is for shorter than what was recommended by US Department of Justice special counsel Robert Mueller.

Mr Mueller is thought to be finishing up his 22 month investigation which had dogged the Trump presidency.