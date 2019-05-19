Fugitive-former Zimbabwean commissioner general Chihuli in Malawi to help DPP rigging elections-

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s vice president who is also UTM Party leader Saulos Chilima told the nation on Sunday that a Zimbabwean national Augustine Chihuri who is in the county to help Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government rig elections.

Addressing the news conference at his resident in the capital Lilongwe, the UTM Leader disclosed that Chihuri, a former commissioner general in Zimbabwe, was allegedly hired by DPP government in order to train parallel police officers who will pose as legitimate officers and do heinous acts in a bit to you the tripartite elections in favor of DPP.

Chilima has since ordered that Chihuri must leave Malawi at once.

The Vice President said : “We are saying that Chihuri must leave our country, don’t mess our elections.”

He also said there are also plans to switch already marked ballot papers with the credible ones .

Chilima was saying this in a press briefing at his area 12 house which started at 5:30 in the morning.

He further said: “We will soon be writing Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to elaborate these anomalies so that they can fix them urgently.”

Malawi goes to polls on May 21 as official campaign closes today May 19, 2019 at 6am (CAT)