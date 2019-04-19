By Nenenji Mlangeni

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Beleaguered Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) former strong man Ben Phiri has apologized to Former First Lady Dr Patricia Shanil Dzimbiri over demeaning remarks but this is just the start of his political problems.

Current First Lady Gertrude Mutharika is also on Phiri’s neck to issue another public apology to her and all the women in Malawi.

Addressing a campaign rally in Balaka recently Phiri attacked Dzimbiri saying she is a failure in bed hence could not make advantage of being married to a sitting President to develop her area.

In his speech Phiri kept referring to the current First Lady Gertrude Mutharika as ‘Gertu’ a thing which has irked the First Lady.

“Although Ben Phiri has apologised to Dr Shanil Dzimbiri publicly, the First Lady wants her own public apology for ridiculing her name,” said an impeccable source at State House.

“There is a history between these two and that is why the First Lady has taken this issue as a chance to punish Phiri and finish him politically, ” said the source.

It is said that Mutharika forced Phiri out of State House where Phiri was then once feared individual as he was ‘so close’ to President Peter Mutharika.

Phiri has been given 48 hours to publicly apologize to the First Lady or face consequences.

“Ben Phiri has no choice but to apologize to the First Lady as well. He is not as strong and feared as he was three years ago. He is not even in touch with the President. He is doing all this to seek attention, ” said said the source.

Presidential aide Vuwa Kaunda confirmed that Phir has been told to apologize to the First Lady.

“He has to apologize amwene…mwanayu wayamba mwano kwambiri. He is no longer powerful as he used to be. Anatha uyu and is a liability to the party now, we can do without him,” said Vuwa.