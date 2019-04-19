By Nenenji Mlangeni

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Director of Elections Ben Phiri has succumbed to pressure over his silly remarks on former First Lady Shanil Dzimbiri has finally apologized to the party.

Phiri has further withdrawn from campaign trail for party.

Below is the statement:

WITHDRAWAL FROM CAMPAIGN TRAIL AND APOLOGY TO THE PARTY

Good evening colleagues in the Mighty Democratic Progressive Party

As you’re aware, there is a controversy surrounding statements I made during the campaign trail particularly in the Eastern region District of Balaka in reference to former First Lady of the Republic of Malawi Dr. Shanil Dzimbiri. Despite the sincerity in my message, there is a twist to the story where it has been misinterpreted as refering to her failure in terms of sexual life.

Am reliably informed that the Party has come with a stand to condemn my sentiments through the media without even having to summon myself to explain my side of the story or listening to the whole analogy in it’s enterity. What is more disheartening is that the said video clip was shared by a fellow National Governing Council member.

I have therefore decided to apologise to the Party leadership, the Hon. Dr. Shanil Dzimbiri and all those that feel offended by the sentiments. I have further decided to withdraw my campaign activities across the country and concentrate on the constituency that I am respresenting.

I wish to emphasize that whatever I was doing was genuinely for the good of the party and sincerely and unconditionally I wish to extend my apologies to the Hon. Shanil Dzimbiri. I was raised by a strong woman and grew up with virtues to respect every mankind.

I will therefore step aside but remain loyal to the Party and it’s leadership. Be assured of my continued service to the party in other ways.

Once again accept my sincere apology.

Ben Phiri

Director of Elections