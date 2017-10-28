Banonie Mwale Foundation, charitable organization has stressed the need for individuals to take part in promoting education amongst young people in Malawi.

Founder of the Foundation Banonie Mwale, believes that young people deserves the opportunity for advancement.

“Our vision is to create a world in which young people, especially in rural areas, hold power to create opportunities for themselves and others through education, business and motivation,” said Mwale.

Mwale said currently the Foundation is working in Nkhotakota North with the objective to increase enrolment rate in primary schools and create opportunities for young people.

“Through our program we want to increase enrolment by 20 percent through our program of building nursery and primary schools by 2020. Apart from increasing enrolment rate in lower classes, we also aim to reduce the secondary school dropout rate and increase pass rate by 10 percent,” he said.

He disclosed that the foundation is plans to extend the project to other areas and urged well-wishers to support the initiative.

“We have plans to reach out to many areas but this will depend on the availability of sponsors; for now we are working in Nkhotakota North. Our aim is to extend unto Nkhotakota and the whole Malawi,” said Mwale.

The foundation has constructed nursery school and building of a primary school block is currently underway.

Meanwhile the Foundation and the Jenny Naylor Nursery School will be officially launched on November 24, 2017.