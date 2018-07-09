Fountain of Hope (FOHOP) says will continue working hard to end child marriage in the country through various campaigns.

This was said after a global meeting that was organized by Girls Not Brides organization in Malaysia on 25-27 June 2018.

In an interview with Youth Activist and also Assistant Communications Officer for FOHOP Precious Mtuwa explained that the global meeting was aimed at bringing together the world’s leading advocates to end child marriage through connecting, learning from each other, celebrate on success and also to see the way forward on how child marriage can end in the world.

Mtuwa said that through the meeting she has learnt some of the strategies that are working to end child marriage and she has gained some leadership skills that will help her in her work.

“Involvement of chief’s in dealing with child marriage is one of the strategies that is mostly used to deal with culture as it is one of the cause that is fueling marriage in the country,” she said.

She also pointed out that involvement of community and young people themselves in decision making process can help to end child marriage.

Mtuwa said that every girl has a right to decide when and who to marry as some parents force their children into marriage while the child is still schooling.

“As the Constitution of Malawi clearly state that everyone has the right to education let’s leave girls to continue with their education so that they gain skills and opportunity that shall enable them to help their families and choose the future they want.

“When a girl marries as a child there are immediate consequences that follow; abuse from her husband, suffering complications during pregnancy increases, poverty among others,” she said.

Mtuwa added; “Let’s join hands in an effort to end child marriage in Malawi as it is the responsibility of everyone to help children to get what they want”.

According to the report released by United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund UNICEF it shows that every year 12 million girls globally are married before the age of 18.

The participants to the global meeting were drawn from 74 countries around the world that are committed to end child marriage.