MANGOCHI-(MaraviPost)-The Mangochi police station is keeping in custody four suspects for an offence of armed robbery contrary to section 301 of penal code.

Mangochi police spokesperson Rodrick Maida said the four culprits stormed a shop belonging to a Rwandan Businessman, John Maisha with a pistol which inside Soko bus deport within Mangochi Township.

Maida added that the incidence occurred around 2100Hrs of the 13th December, 2017.

The suspects forced the victim’s wife to surrender K124,000.00 cash and airtime voucher worth K15,000.00, according to Maida.

“When trying to arrest the suspects, Maida said one of the suspects shot the owner of the shop on the chest and then run away towards Metro Shop where he met a bicycle taxi operator identified as Steven Yona of 19 years old of Village Mgundaphiri Traditional Authority Mponda in the district of Mangochi who also tried to arrest the culprit but unfortunately he was also shot near the abdomen,” explained Maida.

Both victims sustained gun wounds and were referred to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital for further medical attention.

The police publicist added that the tips from general public led to arrest of first suspect Gift Sitamba (39) of Village Mponde Traditional Authority Mponde in Nkhota-kota on December 15, 2017 at Liwonde in Machinga and recover one pistol with five live amunitions from his house.

On December 16, 2017 second suspect identified as Thomas Useni (28) of Village Kulumba, Traditiomal Authority Chowe in the district of Mangochi was arrested at Lingamasa in Mangochi.

“On the same day third suspect Aliseni Ali (34) of Village Chomba Traditional Authority Mponda in the district of Mangochi was arrested and recover one pistol with 13 live amunitions from his unregistered Renault saloon motor vehicle.

“While on December 18, 2017, the fourth suspect identified as Muhamad Ali (32) of Village Kwitunji, Traditional Authority Katuli in the district of Mangochi was also arrested at Biriwiri in Ntcheu on his way to South Africa,” he said.

Properties recovered as evidence are K3,000.00 cash, Airtime voucher worth K8,000.00, 2 pistol rifles, 3 magazines and 18 live ammunition.

Meanwhwile police is thanking the general public for furnishing information that led to the arrest of the said four culprits and recovery of some stolen items and offensive weapons.

Suspects will appear before court to answer charges levelled before them.