The Malawi Police in Chikwawa on Monday arrested four men for allegedly administering unsafe and forced circumcision to underaged boys.

The arrest was made following a manhunt that the law enforcers led by Assistant Superidetendent Kalemba Gondwe carried out in the wee hours of Monday.

Six boys, under the ages of 10, have since been retrieved from the initiation camp and referred to the hospital for treatment.

Prior to the arrest, the police received a complaint about a 30-year-old man who was forcibly circumcised along with his little son.

The father, Nickson Lamposi, was rescuing his son who had fallen into the hands of initiators.

However, he was detained and circumcised before being set free after a ransom was settled.

The suspects have been identified as Blessings Chikutu, 26, Wilfred Chafudzila, 18, Khumbo Mafunga, 13, and Frank Medson, 19.

A charge of act intending to cause grievous harm has since been pressed against them.

They are expected to appear in court soon.

The four suspects are from Mologeni Village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Katunga in Chikwawa District.