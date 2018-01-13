BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Police have arrested four directors of Cotton Ginners Africa Limited on suspicion that they defrauded Export Development Fund money amounting to US$5 million.

While confirming the development, National police spokesperson James Kadadzera said the suspects will answer four charges: conspiracy to defraud, obtaining credit by false pretense, fraudulent trading by a company and money laundering.

According to Kadadzera, the four suspects will appear before the chief resident magistrate’s court in Blantyre.

“The four are Zarina Mohameed Farook, Abdul Kader Patel Mahomed Faisal Patel and Spencer Zinyemba,” said Kadadzera.

The case came to light last year when fiscal police arrested the company’s managing director Abdul Rehman on suspicion that he defrauded local commercial banks money of K17 billion through loans.

Rehman was arrested upon arrival at Chileka International Airport in Blantyre from Pakistan where he allegedly fled to after discovery that he fraudulently obtained the money through loans.

Meanwhile, Rehman Abdulla is still on remand at Chichiri Prison in Blantyre on the same charges.