BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Four Medical Society of Malawi (MASM) employees, this week were arrested for allegedly defrauding the Society of MK12.9 million.

Blantyre Police public Relations Officer, Elizabeth Divala, confirmed the development. She said the Fiscal Police arrested four MASM Accounts Department employees over the matter.

One of them, Amos Ngoli, 30, from Mazuwa Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Mavwere in Mchinji, pleaded guilty to the charge, and was given a suspended sentence.

Divala said Ngoli was accused of embezzling about K800,000, which is part of the K12.9 million, and is expected to repay the amount.

The Police publicist identified the other suspects as Richard Kanyuka, 28, from Chiwala Village, T/A Chowe Mangochi; Ernest Mangani, 38, from Kumisuku Village, T/A Mwambo in Zomba, and Letisha Kaminjolo, 23, from Makungwa Village, T/A Chikowi in Zomba.

The PRO said the three, who face charges of forgery, theft by servant, and money laundering, denied the charges, and will appear before court soon for a full trial when the State is ready with its witnesses.