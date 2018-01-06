BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Be Forward Wanderers have announced the launch of the several initiatives to raise funds from their supporters and well-wishers towards the team’s participation in the 2018 CAF Champions League tournament.

Wanderer’s general secretary Mike Butao said they are setting up a fund-raising Task Force and that they will be working hand in hand with Football Association of Malawi Marketing department to ensure transparency and professionalism.

Butao said these fundraising efforts are meant to complement the efforts of their sponsors.

“We believe this is a national cause and the initial effort has to come from ourselves. All funds realized will be reported to both the public and the sponsors by ourselves and FAM and sponsors will be asked to come in and meet the shortfall. With this approach we believe it should be possible for any team to participate annually in the CAF tournaments,” he said.

Butao urged all Malawians to come in and participate in this CAF project.

He said their intention is to go as far as possible in this tournament.

On the fundraising, Butao said they have opened an NBS Bank CAF Account (18096398), for supporters to contribute money towards the teams CAF participation.

“This account is ready and well-wishers can start making deposits immediately,” he said.

The second fundraising initiative is Airtel Money Mobile Account, where they have commissioned Mobile Number 0999700070 for supporters who are on Airtel Mobile Network that want to contribute mobile money.

He said the number is in the name of Wanderers, and that this number is ready and well-wishers can start transferring cash immediately.

“We have also opened TNM E-Wallet Mobile Account. We have commissioned Mobile Number 0885986180 for supporters who are on TNM Mobile Network that want to contribute mobile money towards our CAF participation. The account is in the name of Wanderers as well and this account is ready and well-wishers can start transferring cash immediately,” he said.

He also said they have opened an SMS Promotion, which will be running a promotion whereby supporters will answer questions about the club and some money will come to the club from the sms messages. The promotion will start next week on Monday 8 January.

The club has also established what they call Government/Corporate/Individual support, where they will approach the Government, the corporate world and individuals for support.

Wanderers were paired against As Vita of DRC in their first game in February.

Meanwhile, the team is expected to start their preparations on 9 January 2018.