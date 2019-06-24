With one year to go till Euro 2020, France and England still lead the tournament betting odds. Both countries remain at the top despite losses in international competition in the past week.

World Cup champions France suffered a shock 2-0 defeat at Turkey on June 8 to fall to second in their qualifying group. World Cup semi-finalists England were knocked out of the European Nations League in the semi-finals. Unsurprisingly, Nations League Winners Portugal and runners up the Netherlands have firmed in the betting odds for Euro 2020.

France, England Lead Updated Euro 2020 Betting Odds

Despite their recent losses, France and England still lead the updated online betting odds for the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament. Going by an overview of all the top bookmakers, France leads Euro 2020 betting with odds of around 7/2, England is second at around 5/1, and next in line are Spain, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, and Portugal. World Cup runners-up Croatia are ninth in betting at around 25/1, while all other contenders are paying 50/1 or more.

Euro 2020 to be the Biggest European Football Championship Ever

Football fans in Malawi were able to watch every Euro 2016 game live, thanks to the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation. Next year’s European championship should once again be broadcast on national TV. For those who don’t have access to television, there are many options for live streaming Euro 2020 matches – including through online bookmakers.

Euro 2020 will be the biggest European football championship ever, with 24 teams to compete in a month-long tournament in 12 countries. Defending champions Portugal will face a major challenge to hold on to their crown, as they and 23 other teams criss-cross Europe in search of glory in what is the tournament’s 60th anniversary.

Host cities are Rome (Italy), Baku (Azerbaijan), St Petersburg (Russia), Copenhagen (Denmark), Amsterdam (Netherlands), Bucharest (Romania), London (England), Glasgow (Scotland), Bilbao (Spain), Dublin (Republic of Ireland), Munich (Germany), and Budapest (Hungary). The final will be played at London’s Wembley Stadium on July 12, 2020.

Before Euro 2020, there’s the Africa Cup of Nations 2019

Euro 2020 is a year away, but the Africa Cup of Nations is just around the corner. The tournament will be played in four cities in Egypt from June 21 to July 19. Malawi won’t be there, but 24 other teams will be competing to be named the champions of Africa.

The updated betting odds show Egypt is a strong favourite to take home a record eighth African title. The Egyptians are paying around 5.00 at online bookmakers, well ahead of second-ranked Senegal, who are paying around 7.00. Other realistic contenders include Ghana, Nigeria, and the Ivory Coast.

South Africa and Zambia are the only teams from southern Africa to have won the Africa Cup of Nations. Zambia failed to qualify for this year’s tournament. South Africa are the likeliest contender from the region, although they are well back on around the 13th line of betting. Angola, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Tanzania, and Madagascar will also compete in the tournament but none of them are likely to present a serious challenge, judging by the betting odds.