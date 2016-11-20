BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—The Malawi’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has appointed President Peter Mutharika’s chief political adviser Francis Mphepo as interim secretary general.



According to DPP’s publicity secretary, Francis Kasayira should assume the role with immediate effect.

Mphepo replaces late Ecklen Kudontoni who died in a car accident last week.

The accident occurred at Bua as Kudontoni was travelling to Kasungu for political errands.

Kudontoni, who once served as a member of parliament in the United Democratic Front regime, died instantly, according to police.

He was appointed DPP secretary general by President Peter Mutharika after the elected holder of the post, Minister of Gender, Jean Kalirani was unceremoniously removed.

President Peter Mutharika is “extremely saddened” and shocked by the demise of Kudontoni, according to DPP spokesman Francis Kasaila.

“His demise is a major loss for the party,” he said.