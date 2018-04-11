At least 100 students have so far benefited from the Ghetto King Kong’s self-funded Fredokiss Scholarship, which aims at providing education opportunities to the marginalized groups in different communities of the country.

The award winning hip-hop artist, also known as Ntchana on Monday told Malawi News Agency (Mana) that the figure is only for students pursuing tertiary education and does not include students who are in various secondary schools across the country.

Fredokiss said he wants to make a positive difference towards the needy youth with the little wealth he has in order to make Malawi a better nation.

“We have almost 100 beneficiaries from different scholarship offers we have been offering. All these are from my personal finances since I have not received any money from anyone for the scholarships.

“Right now we have just partnered with Jubilee University on the same where we will give chances to students who want to do a bridging course. We also partnered with education institutions like Luptech and M’bwabwa Secondary School among others,” he added.

Fredokiss, real name Penjani Kalua, who is also the United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) Champion for Children, however, cited high demand as a major challenge the initiative is facing considering that there are many students looking for the scholarships against the available resources.

He, therefore, observed that though similar initiatives were popping up over the years, more needs to be done bearing in mind how expensive education in Malawi was, coupled with high poverty levels which compounds the problem further.

“I am looking forward to a day when I will meet a lawyer, doctor, minister, nurse or even a president who shall be a product of the Fredokiss Scholarship. I believe the program is germinating a solution to all this,” the self-acclaimed Ghetto King added.

Among others, Luptech College through the scholarship is training twenty people with disabilities to pursue careers in Information and Communications Technology (ICT), video production, graphic designing and home gadgets repairing, among others.

Apart from being UNICEF’s Champion for Children, the artist is also NBS Bank’s Ambassador as well as Champion in the fight against International Wildlife Crimes in partnership with the British High Commission in Malawi.

The artist has also embarked on a secondary school and college tour in a bid to take positive messages to the youths