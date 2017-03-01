Incredible news from the US. I am one of those who took interest and keenly followed the US election and were captivated by the model and modern class elections. I caught the fever alright. I understood that here the players were in it for their party which is a valid scenario. Individuals would not have gone in it alone. The diversity from it would not have offered a viable outcome and not in favour of the current winner. In the extreme case scenario when only one man would want to run the show at the exclusion of any other, it would not be a fitting process for any democracy for being outdated and too primitive. The normal situation of universal suffrage of course provides ideal conditions of freedom to the individual to have exercised the right to vote.

Versions of general elections for instance the African way, have come with unintended results and in many places causing miseries and violence due to unrestrained flouting of the rule of law. Gradually, change is happening the latest example being the Gambia case. Given time the best systems will outlive the rest and prevail. Coups should remain permanently a phenomenon of the past. The question of minority groups comes in all the time as soon as freedom is brought under the microscope. In other words, at the time of the outcome even after the election results. Anyone in a minority group knows importance of freedom but modalities of mobilising to maintain and sustain a balance against stubborn leadership is a big issue and sometimes unaffordable.

The US scenario is shocking. I do not have a good explanation how someone of Trump’s character gets through the net to lead in a democratic state. I know very little of him but from it I see leadership with racism written all over, then extremism in him which he talked so much, during campaign rallies, against Muslims, obsessive dictatorship, arrogance and paranoia. All I have mentioned are danger flags in a modern democracy. One would have thought that the White house machinery has what it takes to iron out untoward tendencies to ensure at least a public image that would befit a leader. Trump as at now appears to be unstoppable and his behaviour so far is painting a bad image. I for one am developing unforbidden sentiments. The US is now like part of unfriendly territory and those good people (which I know there are) are powerless to do something about all the nightmare –like change of government. Even the military has been captured judging from the way the enforcement of the immigration executive order on travel ban is being managed. This matter has crossed borders. There is no chance that I will ever set my foot in Mexico, but those Mexicans have my support in their favour to stand up against building of the border wall. I would say Trump needs a Bible school. The Bible is blue print of how the haves and have nots should live and co exist. The law of creation states that it is god who created the earth and that we have enough space and food for everyone on earth only if we sat down to figure out how to share. This leads us to the matter of human rights. The queen royal as she may be to her people and you or me are equal before God and yet in character we now would look at Trump to be on the opposite end to the queen and all those right minded God fearing people.

Trump also may be needs one or two lessons about something like apartheid as it begun in South Africa, resulting in traumas which ensued from attempts to implement orders. As we know South Africa is now a free territory with everyone in it with equal rights. Some South Africans have over reached that freedom to the point of translating it into xenophobia. In any global village xenophobic behaviour is not to be condoned. The pendulum of freedom continues to swing in perpetuity and forward in time toward the equilibrium state. South Africa is a part of the continent which is emerging and undergoing rapid economic development. One would also expect equally vibrant frontline groups fighting for equal rights for the sake of shaping a bright future. For the continent of Africa, though, most countries have had a share of colonial history during which time the developed world (colonial masters) plundered most of the natural resources. These masters are in effect Trump’s fore fathers and should he insist on enforcing Immigration orders in the fashion he has started, then what the Americans took from Africa must be paid back. Many slaves lived and died homeless and without compensation. This appeal should be extended to partners of Trump. Right now EU appears to be friendly but the path of BREXIT is increasingly looking to be un compromising and unfriendly to the third world. What the Jews went through in Hitler’s time or Tutsis in Rwanda is a manifestation of callous and gross violation of human rights. Hatred is a catalyst in all that and a danger to freedom. The American or rather the Trump version can capitulate to become a race confrontation with effects similar to genocide.

Peace is a precursor and an ingredient of freedom and security We have the two world wars to draw lessons from, the Syrian scenario and in the case of America the Vietnam war. How fragile it might be, peace, makes way for security and prosperity. A lunatic whose mind is stabilised will not be on the attack posing no palpable danger. But for normal persons once they lose their mind even temporarily, consequences are catastrophe and turmoil. Peace and love exist within the human psyche and no amount of money can buy that out. Shockwaves being felt from the changes taking place at the White house now spell danger to the outside world. Many innocent people stand to suffer for nothing as a result of flawed views and messages. The outside world is already receiving too many mixed messages.

Anderson Msosa