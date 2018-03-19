Neymar has made an astonishing £1 million-per-week wage demand to remain at Paris Saint-Germain next season, reports the Times, despite injury preventing the Brazilian from proving his class and lifting the French side to the latter stages of Champions League.

The 26-year-old’s ankle ligament damage cruelly denied him the chance to prove he belongs on the Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi level, as Real Madrid eased past them into the quarterfinals.

With Los Blancos circling this summer to offer the Brazil international an exit, Neymar is said to want increased terms to shun a move back to the higher-profile La Liga.

The £1m per week pay demand will improve upon on the £264.5m guaranteed over his five-year deal in the French capital.

Meanwhile, Brazilian outlet UOL reported five factors that have caused Neymar to seek a quick exit from Ligue 1: increased fouling , a lack of protection from referees, the relatively poorer quality of play, sub-par playing surfaces and bus trips between games