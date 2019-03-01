By Patience Abeck

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-A warrant of arrest has been issued against Bon Kalindo following his alleged involvement in the release of an audio clip that connects President Peter Mutharika to the gruesome attacks of persons with albinism.

Kalindo, UTM Director of Youth and Legislator for Mulanje South Constituency, was also recently arrested for allegedly insulting President Mutharika.

The fresh warrant of arrest has been issued to the police by the Zomba Magistrate Court.

The contents of the audio clip that has gone viral on social media are implicating Mutharika and his aide Heatherwick Ntaba.

The audio is said to contain the voice of one of the arrested suspects for last year’s Machinga murder of McDonald Masambuka, a man with albinism.

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition-HRDC has since demanded that Mutharika should respond within seven days to the allegations leveled against.

So far 19 people with albinism have been killed and 14 others are missing.

Judiciary Spokesperson Agness Patemba has confirmed to Capital FM of the issuance of the warrant of arrest by the Zomba Senior Resident Margistrate Court