Friends, Malawians, countrymen, lend me your ears;

I come to question the Answer, not to expound on it.

The evil that electoral umpires do lives after them;

The good is oft interred with fake ballots;

So let it be.

The righteous Answer hath told you Chilima is “too ambitious”:

If it is so, it is a grievous fault,

And unfairly hath Chilima answer’d it.

The same righteous Answer hath faulted Chakwera for befriending a non-Christian

If it is so, it is a grievous fault,

And prejudicially hath Chakwera paid for it.

Here, under leave of Answer, MEC Commissioners and Tippexers –

For the Answer is a righteous judge;

So are they all, all righteous beings –

Come I to speak on Chakwera and Chilima’s tippexed-elections loss.

These two are fine leaders, faithful and just to Malawi:

But the Answer says Chilima is ‘too ambitious’ and Chakwera lacks ‘good taste’ in running mates;

And the Answer is a righteous judge.

Chilima hath many a time talked about the thriving corruption and he did promise to end it.

Whose pockets would the billions thus saved fill?

Does this in Chilima seem ambitious?

When that the poor have cried, Chilima hath wept:

Ambition should be made of sterner stuff:

Yet the Answer says he is ‘too ambitious’;

And the Answer is a righteous judge.

Chakwera hath vowed to deliver #SuperHi5

Where U = ‘uniting Malawi’ and P = ‘prospering together’

Translated = ZERO discrimination on grounds of sex, race, tribe, language, religion, political or other opinion or whatever pretext.

Wasn’t Chakwera’s choice of running mate proof of his belief in inclusivity?

Yet the Answer says inclusivity is evil;

And the Answer is a righteous judge.

You all did see the Malawi Public Sector Reform Implementation stolen from Chilima

Yet Chilima neither whined nor complained.

Humbly accepted he did the appointing authority’s decision: Was this ambition?

Yet the Answer says he is ‘too ambitious’;

And, sure, she is a righteous judge!

Further, Malawi has been led by both Christians and non-Christians

To date, no empirical evidence exists suggesting that non-Christians are bad for Malawi.

Any reason therefore why non-Christians should be less Malawian than Christians?

Yet Answer says Chakwera should discriminate on religious grounds if he is to win.

Question: who will the Answer direct us to discriminate next?

And, sure, she is a righteous judge!

I speak not to disprove what the Answer says,

But here I am to speak what I do know.

You all hunger for genuinely free, fair and credible elections, not without cause:

What cause withholds you then, to demand for:

Nullification of the fake elections?

Immediate dissolution of the Commission and transparent replacement of new commissioners?

Interdiction of the rigging enabling MEC management pending due process?

After fixing all the above, conduct of really free, fair and credible elections

Through a rerun presided over by a Justice of Appeal with no prefabricated Answers?

O judgment! thou art fled to electoral thieves,

And Malawians have lost their reason.

Bear with me;

My heart is in the tippex bottle,

And I must pause till it come back to me.

I should do the Answer wrong, and APM wrong, and all those Tippexers wrong

Who, you all know, are righteous people:

I will not do them wrong; I rather choose

To wrong the victims of a tippexed election, to wrong myself and you,

Than to wrong such a righteous Answer.

** Inspired by Marc Antony’s speech in Julius Caesar by William Shakespeare

