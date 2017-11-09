MCHINJI-(MaraviPost)-The family of Felix Kasinda Mbewe and business tycoon Tahra Saqib on Sunday donated different medical equipments and food items to Mikundi health centre in Mchinji with the aim of improving health service delivery.

Among the donation include paracetarmol tablets and suspension, methlen spirit examination groves, cotton wool, slings, packets of sugar, salt, soap and floor.

Speaking in an interview with Maravi Post after the donation, Mbewe who is from the district said he was concerned th the poor health service delivery at the facility.

According to Mbewe, he was shocked to learn that the facility which serve a big community lacked the basic materials to operate hence the donation.

He said he will continue helping the health center using his pocket as well as support from well-wishers and friends in order to save the lives of his community.

“This is the reason I am engaging various institutions and individuals with material and funds to help the needy in my area particularly in various social needs. Any little offered will make a different.

“We will make sure that the clinic get back its sanitary facilities to serve the community better than the current state of affairs. Therefore, am still appealing to well-wishers to bail out the community’s social-economic challenges,” urges Mbewe.

After receiving the donation, Rackson Njiragoma, Mikundi Health’ in-charge lauded the two individuals for the timely donation saying will change the facility’s operation.

Njiragoma said the facility is not getting enough support from authorities, a development cripples health service delivery.

He therefore appealed to well-wishers to emulate the duo’s gesture by helping the clinic with any material support to rejuvenate its operation.

With the population coverage of 65,000 households, Mikundu health centre which is located in Mchinji East constituency is currently operating without toilets a development that is putting patients’ lives at risks.

The health facility which covers the area of Traditional Authority (T.A) Mduwa is also hit by lack of staff.

Attachments area