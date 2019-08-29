Judges seating on Presidential elections case have been forced to deny meeting any government official for a bribe, according to times Media 360 on its Facebook Page. The Facebook posting continue to read as below:

Judicial services are guided the high level of integrity and it is not possible that one can bribe high court Judges, especially that it’s not one judge but five judges seating on this case.

“We condemn those behind this cheap propaganda against Malawi’s high Court, Malawians should continue to believe and have trust in their judiciary, we are mandated to deliver justice at all times and in whatsoever case that is before us.” Explained one Judge.

There are speculations going around on social media alleging that the government wanted to bribe the five judges with K 250 Million.

DPP and its supporters have accused Times Media and its sister publications of supporting and in some cases promoting views against the Mutharika led government. When the court case appeared not to be going well for Saulos Chilima, Cadets were quick to note the lack of coverage on times Media pages.