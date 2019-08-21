Fellow Malawians, today marks another milestone in the history of Malawi, specifically our Defence Forces as we gather to witness the commissioning of the state of the art warships.

As we celebrate this moment, I would like to thank our men and women in uniform for the commendable job that they do day and night, ensuring that there is peace in this country.

I am very happy that our soldiers are among the best in the world. I am proud of their level of discipline and professionalism, which has, on many occasions, earned them international recognition.

As the Commander in Chief of the Malawi Defence Force, I will continue to provide every support for effective operations. Our Military will continue to get the best training and modern equipment.

The launch of these warships, today, is a manifestation of my government’s commitment to maintaining a well-equipped Defence Force.

Let me recognize the support and cooperation that was rendered by the People’s Republic of China during the procurement process. We appreciate the friendship.

Fellow Malawians, as we talk about peace, we should remember that it is one of our most precious assets and we need to be jealously guarding it.

Peace is often times taken for granted. But when there is no peace, everyone feels it.

Without peace, there can never be economic development. Conflicts only serve to scare investors away, destroy businesses and push people into poverty.

When there is no peace, everyone suffers. The suffering sees no religion, tribe or gender. Sadly, it is the women and the children who suffer the most.

As we have all noticed, this country is undergoing violence, looting, arson, and general lawlessness apparently because some individuals are dissatisfied with the outcome of the just ended May 21 elections.

The violence we are witnessing is being orchestrated by the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) alongside Malawi Congress Party and to an extent UTM in the name of ‘‘demonstrations’’.

On May 21, we went to the elections to choose our leaders. We went to the elections because our Constitution tells us that we can only choose a leader of this country, our Members of Parliament and our Councilors through an election.

Our Constitution does not say we will choose our leaders through anarchy and violence. For example, on 21st June, 2019, the leader of Malawi Congress Party, Rev. Chakwera sent his Members of Parliament to disrupt my State of the Nation Address.

Rev Chakwera, I don’t care whether you respect me or not. I don’t need your respect, but please respect the Presidency.

Our Constitution and the laws regarding elections were crafted at the dawn of multiparty politics twenty five years ago. At that time, we agreed as a nation that we need this set of laws because we need to be a nation of order.

We wanted to be a nation of order because we know that it is only when we are an orderly society that we will develop as a country.

Today, almost four months after the elections, we have seen elements that are refusing to be guided by our laws.

Our laws are very clear on delivery of justice. We use courts. Mob justice is not allowed in our laws.

Our laws are also clear that while the Constitution allows demonstrations as a human right, the same Constitution on the same provision provides for a condition to the demonstrations; and clearly says, the demonstrations should be peaceful, and that the demonstrators should not be armed.

In other words, violent demonstrations are outlawed in our Constitution.

We are all witnesses that the HRDC, MCP and UTM politicians have failed to conduct their demonstrations according to the law.

It is not in our laws that demonstrators should petrol-bomb government offices, dig up our roads, damage schools for our children or attack people that choose not to participate in their violent demonstrations.

The law does not say demonstrators should plot to and burn houses of those that belong to other parties, regions and tribes.

Let me warn Rev Chakwera, Mtambo, Trapence and Sembereka to put themselves in the position of that Police Officer who spent all his time building up his property from a very small salary only to see it destroyed in one day. Put yourself in the position of that unfortunate Police Officer. This is very wrong.

It is not in our laws that those demonstrating should be stripping our women police officers, pelt them with stones, torch and loot their houses.

It is against the Rule of Law that those demonstrating should damage people’s cars, loot innocent people’s businesses and shops, harass our vendors and stop businesses from trading.

For the record, I have to say that I have noted the smokescreen attempts by the HRDC and the opposition to be seen to be condemning the violence, looting and arson that always characterized their demonstrations. I don’t find their statements sincere at all. It is not even amusing.

I have also noted the HRDC and the opposition politicians describe the violent demonstrations as ‘‘successful’’ when they know too well that innocent Malawians are losing their businesses, their livelihoods and blood is being shed due to their actions.

I find it strange that the HRDC, while acknowledging that there is always violence during their demonstrations, and attempting to disassociate themselves from the looters and arsonists during the demonstrations, they describe the unfortunate incidents as successful and continue to provide the platform for the crimes in the name of demonstrations.

I would like to remind the HRDC leadership, MCP and UTM that they can fool some Malawians sometimes, but they can’t fool all Malawians all the times.

Our Constitution does not say that the right to demonstrate is absolute and supreme over all other human rights.

This means that when someone exercises their human right to demonstrate in a way that violates other people’s human rights, they are breaking the law.

This is what we have seen the HRDC and the opposition politicians doing in the past four months. They have been violating our rights. They have been violating the Constitutional order on demonstrations.

They have become instruments of lawlessness and anarchy. They are undermining our laws by creating own structures where they are delivering mob-justice.

They want to become law unto themselves. They have become agents of injustice.

Fellow Malawians, as I have said before, if we are not careful, evil will rule this country one day.

We all have a duty to defend our democracy from forces of evil.

Let me also appeal to all the institutions we established to govern us to rise to their duty and protect our people from the villains that do not want to be governed by Constitutional Order.

We all agree that the right to peacefully demonstrate is in the Constitution. But, allowing others to use that right to violate other people rights is wrong and unacceptable.

We all have a duty to defend people’s rights to economic activity, political choice and freedom of association and to stop thuggery.

We have a duty to reject torture and harassment of our people in the name of demonstrations.

As President of this country, I want to reiterate that I will always defend the Constitution because I want us to be a country of order.

I will always defend people’s rights, including the right to peacefully demonstrate because this is part of the Constitution that I defend. But, I will not defend violent demonstrations because they are not provided for in our laws.

I will not defend demonstrations that violate other people’s rights because the Constitution that I defend does not allow violation of other people’s rights in the name of demonstrations.

Fellow Malawians, now let me come to the issue of demonstrations at our borders and airports.

I am aware of plans by the HRDC and their bedfellows – MCP and UTM – to cause disruptions at our borders and airports in the name of demonstrations.

These plans and threats, confirm what we have always suspected.

The disruptions we are witnessing in the name of elections are not about elections, but the opposition attempt to take over a lawfully constituted government by unlawful means using the HRDC mask. This will not be allowed.

The border disruption agenda as we see it is to disable our national security at the border, allow enemies of this country enter the country unimpeded and to disrupt Malawi’s national interests at the borders.

As we all know, the MDF was established to:

▪ Protect Malawi from external forces;

▪ Maintain the Constitution order of Malawi; and

▪ Assist civil authorities in maintenance of law and order.

The civil authorities on its part is there to maintain law and order in this country.

I call upon the HRDC and its supporters to deeply reflect on their intention to disturb our borders.

Border disturbance is an act of aggression against Malawi and its citizens.

In recent past, all well-meaning Malawians can agree that our military and the police have acted with outmost restraint in dealing with the violence the HRDC, MCP and UTM have been orchestrating.

Regardless of the looting and the attacks our security officers, no single life has been lost.

I commend the men in uniform for achieving this under very difficult circumstances and for listening to my advice. However, the question of evading our borders and airports is a different matter altogether.

As President of this country and as Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, one of my fundamental responsibilities is to safeguard the territorial integrity of our beloved country.

Under International Law, the state has four characteristics. For there to be a state there must be;

▪ Population

▪ Territory

▪ Government

▪ Established and defined border

Without borders, there is no Malawi. Undermining our borders, is undermining the very existence and sovereignty of our country. Invading borders is the greatest threat anyone can pose upon our country.

I will therefore have no choice but to take all measures necessary to ensure and protect the sovereignty and integrity of our nation.

As the commander- in-Chief, I am directing the MDF and the Police to protect our borders and airports with all the necessary force to ensure that the integrity of our borders is not compromised even for a single minute.

The surest way to make sure that no life is lost due the reckless intentions of the HRDC and the opposition politicians is to make sure that the said demonstrations do not take place.

Should HRDC and its supporters insist of evading our borders or airports, they should not say they were not warned.

In conclusion, let me repeat my appeal to all Malawians to continue to be Patriotic.

I am aware of the anguish and pain that many Malawians have suffered due to the action of the HRDC, MCP and UTM.

The law shall hold the aggressors accountable at an appropriate time. This, I promise you.

Let us continue to promote Peace, Love and Unity among one another.

Our beautiful country, Malawi, is a God-fearing Nation deserves peace and calm.

I shall not sit idle and watch as few people destroy our country for their selfish reasons.

Evil shall never triumph over righteousness.

With these remarks, I now declare the warships officially commissioned.

God bless Malawi!

God bless You all!