Farmers Union of Malawi (FUM) has expressed concerns over lack of agricultural markets where farmers can sell their harvest in the country.

President of Farmers Union of Malawi, Alfred Kapichira Banda, has made the remarks following outcry of farmers in the country saying they are unable to sell their yields due to inadequate markets.

According to Banda despite that government has set prices of various agriculture products, it has not commenced procurement of the harvest through Admarc.

“It is worrisome to note that up to date government through Admarc has not started buying yields from local farmers though it has set prices of various legumes like Soya and Beans despite that farmers are falling to sell their crops,” Banda said.

Banda said vendors do not follow the prices which government sets which is hindering most farmers to not make more profits when selling their harvest as they sell their crops at cheap prices.