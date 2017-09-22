When it comes to smartphones, Africa, in general, was one of the slower adopters – but it is catching up fast. According to a report published last year by GSMA, African smartphone sales have doubled between 2014 and 2016, showing a growing trend in the spread of connected devices across the continent. According to the predictions, the number of smartphones used in Africa will exceed 700 million by 2020, and most of them will have mobile broadband connections, too. This makes the now the right time to think of the regulation of sensible online services like online gambling.

The current state of online gambling in Africa

Even though most African countries have at least some level of gambling regulation in force, most of it refers to land-based forms of the business, like gambling houses, card rooms, lotteries, and such. Very few countries have a viable online gambling regulation in force. This means that the ever-growing connected population of the country can easily access gaming venues like https://www.allslotscasino.com/, play real money games at the All Slots and its likes, with no government control. This means that the market is accessible not just to regulated and licensed international operators like the All Slots but also to eventual unregulated ones that don’t adhere to the industry-wide best practices when it comes to customer care and protection, safety, fairness, and security.

The European model

Unless there are other reasons to factor in, African countries would probably best choose the European model. The European Union has a global regulatory framework in force governing the state of the online gambling market in the bloc. At the same time, countries have the possibility to set up their own regulatory agencies – usually the same ones that regulate the land-based gambling market of the country – to issue their own licenses and set their own licensing fees and taxes both on the profits made by operators in their respective territories and the winnings paid out to players.

Besides, Europe focuses strongly on the safety and security of the online gambling services available, as well as the protection of the customer. The problem / pathological gambling phenomenon is constantly kept under observation, and new and better policies are constantly in the works to protect the most vulnerable members of the society of the ill effects of gambling.

Why regulate gambling?

First of all, to eliminate any potential bad players from the market. Although the market itself has eliminated many of these in the two decades since online gambling has become available, there are still some that are out for the unsuspecting players’ money. Besides, a regulated land-based and online gambling market means more protection for the user, more control and better information about the extent of potential problem gambling, and most importantly, extra tax income generated by both the operators and the players.