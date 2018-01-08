Bidvest Wits, employers of Malawian players Gerald Phiri Junior and Gabadinho Mhango, have turned from being defending champions to relegation candidates in the South Africa Absa Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Wits, with Phiri dropped from the playing squad and Mhango coming from the bench in the last four minutes, lost 1-0 to Free State Stars on Friday night, to remain bottom of the 16-member PSL log table.

Thamsanqu Teyise scored for Stars to leave Wits bottom with 11 points from 15 games, way behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns’ 28 points.

Sundowns lost on Sunday 3-2 to Polokwane City who have closed in on the signing of Muhammad Sulumba from Nyasa Big Bullets.

Mhango yesterday admitted that the going was getting tough for Wits, who also won the Telkom Knock-Out Cup last month.

“I do not think we will get relegated as there are many games to come. Obviously, we are struggling but it is all up to the coach. My job is to listen to instructions and play when asked to,” the former Bullets player said.

In other games involving Malawians, Robin Ngalande played for 90 minutes on Saturday night as Baroka FC lost 3-1 to Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg.

Musa Nyatama and Luvuyo Memela’s double earned Pirates the win whereas Ngalande provided an assist for Thando Ndzandzeka’s goal for the sixth-placed Baroka (22 points).

Elsewhere, Robert Ng’ambi was unable to save Platinum Stars when they lost 1-0 to Cape Town City on Saturday.

Stars are third from bottom with 15 points whereas City are second with 27 points.