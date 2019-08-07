Gabrielle Union, 46, just posted a bikini picture on Instagram showing off her toned booty.

The America’s Got Talent judge is incredibly fit and frequently works out at Heart & Hustle Gym with her husband, Dwayne Wade.

Gabrielle Monique Union-Wade is an American actress, activist, and author. She began her career in the 1990s, appearing on television sitcoms, before landing supporting roles in teenage comedic films She’s All That and 10 Things I Hate About You. Her breakthrough role was in the 2000 film Bring It On

The sexy shot shows Union in a string bikini, which appears to be made out of a crocheted fabric. The actress, posing in front of a body of water, paired the look with a bronze eye and shimmering lip. Union’s hair was held back by a wire headband.