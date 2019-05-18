Malawi to by a bag of fertilizer at MK4,495-Chilima

By Joseph Mizimbe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The county’s Vice President who is also UTM Party Leader Saulos Chilima says Malawians will start buying a bag of 50kg at MK4,495 once voted into power on May 21.

Chilima said the price of fertilizer price will be reduced from MK22,000 to MK4,495 in a bid to boost agriculture production in the country.

UTM Presidential Chilima also declared that he is the presidential candidate to win the Tuesday’s Tripartite Elections.

Chilima said this today when concluding his party’s campaign rallies at Likuni Boys Secondary School in Lilongwe.

UTM leader said he would win the elections because people want a leader who can rescue them from DPP’s human rights abuse, plunder of public resources and nepotism as well as favoritism.

“Time has come for DPP to pack and go and UTM to take over the presidency so that people can live happily,” he said.

He added: “Don’t be cheated that a ruling party doesn’t lose elections. Remember in 1994 and 2014 MCP and PP lose elections respectively. Unfortunately this time around the two former ruling parties are in an electoral alliance and they are destined to lose together.”

Chilima therefore said Malawians should vote for UTM because it is the only party that can transform the country’s economy.

He claimed that people have trust in him and his party to the extent that they shun away football games and patronize his rallies.

Chilima said he doesn’t take people’s trust for granted and his government would do all it could to improve their livelihoods through enhancement of electricity and water availability, ICT, industrial production and tourism activities.

He emphasized that employment in the civil service would be on merit, promotion and diplomatic jobs to the qualified Malawians.

On government’s contracts, he said only deserving and capacitated institutions would be given contracts.

On elections, he wondered why Mutharika was contesting considering that he was named in a Malawi Police Service food rationing to have received a MK145 million bribe.

“Malawians on Tuesday will say no to a thief and the party in an electoral alliance with thieves,” Chilima alleged.

He stressed that Tuesday’s elections the winner would be the current vice president – referring to himself.

On agriculture and food security, UTM leader said his government would ensure availability of better markets for maize, pigeon peas, groundnuts, industrial hemp and tobacco.

He further said that his government would improve tourism, education and health sectors; regulate livestock production and market; and upgrade Kasungu Manicipality to a city.

He said his government would also reduce duty for big cars and ensure waste management becomes a viable business to the local people.

He concluded his campaign message by thanking all people who have been with UTM Party since inception to date.

Malawians are expected to vote for State President, Members of Parliament (MPs) and ward councilors next week Tuesday May 21.