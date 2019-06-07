Gay couple beaten after refusing to kiss on London bus

By Grace Dzuwa

A couple say they were subjected to a homophobic attack and left covered in blood after refusing to kiss on a bus.

According to BBC, Melania Geymonat, 28, said the attack on her and girlfriend Chris happened on the top deck of a London night bus as they were travelling to Camden Town.

A group of young men began harassing them when they discovered the women were a couple, asking them to kiss while making sexual gestures.

Police are “following up” on CCTV footage of the assault, the Met said.

Speaking about the attack, which happened in the early hours of 30 May, Ms Geymonat told BBC Radio 4’s World at One she had previously experienced “a lot of verbal violence”.

But she said she had never before been physically attacked because of her sexuality.

Ms Geymonat said: “They surrounded us and started saying really aggressive stuff, things about sexual positions, lesbians and claiming we could kiss so they could watch us.

“To ease the situation I tried to make some jokes, like Chris wasn’t understanding because she didn’t speak English.

“She even acted as if she was sick… but they started throwing coins. The next thing I know Chris is in the middle of the bus and they are punching her.