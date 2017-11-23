Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare Dr. Jean Kalilani said Tuesday that gender based violence remain a retrogressive act that should not be tolerated in any modern society.

Kalilani said this during a press briefing about this year’s 16 Days of Activism campaign against Gender Based Violence (GBV).

“Gender based violence is evil and retrogressive to the development of our country. We should condemn its occurrence in any form,” Kalilani said.

She urged all Malawians to take a responsibility in ending this vice by reporting cases to various service providers like Police Victim Support Units, one stop centres provided by different nongovernmental organizations and the Ministry’s offices.

United Nations (UN) Women Programme Specialist Habiba Osman said there is a need to influence a positive shift in social and cultural norms towards seeking an end to violence against women and girls.

“We must promote a culture of full equality between men and women and zero tolerance to violence, “Osman said.

The 2015-2016 demographic health survey states that 21 percent of women in Malawian are victims of all sorts of violence with sexual harassment as the most common one.

This year’s 16 days of activism will run from 25th November o 10th December under the theme “Leave no one behind: End Gender Based Violence.”

The official launch and commemoration of this event is scheduled for this coming Saturday, 25 November, at Police Ground in Mzimba from 9:30 am.