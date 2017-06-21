LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Gender- based violence (GBV) survivor, Hawa Makwinja, has established a non-governmental organization (NGOs) with the aim of championing vulnerable people’s rights, especially women and children.

Launched in the past week, the organization, “Ndife Amodzi Children’s Care (NACC)”, it is currently providing shelter to 103 vulnerable children at Area 36 in Lilongwe.

NACC’s birth comes after its founder Makwinja, suffered episodes of domestic violence after entered an early marriage at the age of 14 in 1997.

The 35-year old Makwinja said she got divorced in 2011 and left with the burden of caring for five children at Nanjiri in the district.

The divorce provided further torture for Hawa as her ex-husband sold the house; he claimed it belonged to his brothers. She thus left her with children homeless.

She approach the Human Rights Resources Centre (HRCC) for a multi-thousand Kwacha financial assistance to venture into a small cosmetic and zitenje business.

She reports that she suffered again when her shopkeeper stole shop items from her shop.

Nevertheless, after securing a police report she got another loan to help less privileged children from the area.

Makwinja has secured land and constructed offices and hotels for homeless children.

In an interview with The Maravi Post on the launch of the organization, Hawa expressed sadness at growing cases of sexually exploited children and human trafficking.

“It hurts me to see fellow women go through what I experienced. So, I have taken it upon myself to help out those in need. Recovery and reintegration of children who are victims of sexual exploitation, is very long process.

“We need all to take responsibility for the campaign to be effective. The organization has been established to provide a platform where communities can contribute towards curtailing GBV and other forms of abuses in families and communities,” said Makwinja.

Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare Jean Kalirani, commended Hawa for establishing the organization; she said it will complement Government’s effort to overcome the challenges women and men faced with GBV.

HRRC Executive Director Emma Kaliya, said the birth of the organization was a story for all people in the country to be proud of with Makwinja’s inspirational success story.

Echoing on the same, Chairperson for the Parliamentary Committee on Women Caucus Jessie Kabwira, who was once approached for help during Makwinja’s ordeal, observed that resilience pays and that every woman can be encouraged.