Blantyre, June 30-(MaraviPost): Ministry of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare has distanced itself from claims made by some unscrupulous people and fraudsters who are sending mobile messages to individuals claiming that they have been awarded money under the Mtukula Pakhomo Programme.

According to a press release issued Thursday by the ministry’s Principal Secretary, Erica Maganga, the fraudsters are asking unsuspecting people to call them for further details.

“Upon which the people are asked to send money to a particular number for them to redeem the purported Mtukula Pakhomo transfer,” said Maganga.

She said Mtukula Pakhomo beneficiaries are enrolled into the programme through a rigorous and transparent process conducted at community level to target beneficiary households.

“At no point are prospective beneficiary households expected to pay an enrolment fee or any amount for them to access their benefit.

“The Ministry is therefore calling upon the public to disregard any messages received, informing them of an award under the Mtukula Pakhomo Programme,” said Maganga.

She then encouraged the public to report to police or their service providers when they receive such messages as the fraudsters can easily be tracked as all simcards in the country are registered.

“The ministry would further like to warn individuals soliciting money and perpetuating such scams that they will face the law,” she said.