LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The newly established youth grouping that seeks to address social and economic challenges through entrepreneurship, Generation Leaders Initiative (GLI) has planned to host the first ever business forum, Maravi Post has established.

The program is expected to take place at Sunbird Capital hotel in Lilongwe, on 11th November, 2017.

Established in March this year, GLI envisages on innovation, talents and skills to make Malawi a secured wealth creation country.

With the membership over 500 of members drawn from all parts of the country, GLI business forum will provide leaders to showcase talents, products and services.

With membership driven funds, the grouping will host the forum to provide space for connections and networking for serious business ventures.

Briefing the media, Patricia Manyengo, GLI Board chairperson said the grouping is taking Malawi to the next level of development.

Manyengo explained that the initiative has no political connections but to address social-economic challenges youth people are facing.

The board chairperson who was franked by GLI programs manager, communication coordinator and other members Frank Chidampamba, Chrispine Msika, Ronald Thamakera and Natasha Chalema respectively said time was ripe for young people to start leading in the country’s affairs.

“GLI seeks to build today for tomorrow, growth, efficiency, transformation, awareness, development and solutions that many young people endeavor to achieve in their lives. The grouping focuses also on leadership development with business approach.

“This is the reason, the business forum has been organized to nature talents of young people and helps them maximize their contributions to economic growth and nation building. We are therefore calling all young people, business tycoons, donor community to patronize the event,” urges Manyengo.

The gifted local artists Nepman and Queen B will spice up the business expecting to attract generation leaders, young people, entrepreneurs, business captains and potential sponsors.