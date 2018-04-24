By Lusekero Mhango

The ministry of natural resources, energy and mining and the geological survey department are set to commence field work on geological mapping and mineral assessment project (GEMMAP) in Karonga in a bid to unearth new mining information to complement the already existing information.

The project which is set to commence this week is being financed by the French republic, through a debt relief and development agreement to the tune of about 11 million euros and is a five year project that will be phased out in 2021.

Briefing the karonga full district council, deputy director of the geological survey department, Denson Makwela, said the main aim of the project is to provide modern geological and thematic maps to serve as the fundamental base for the management of the mineral resources and geo hazard risk assessment.

He added, as the mining map was done in the 1950s and early 1970s there was need to update the information with relevant modern mining information hence the project.

“We haven’t really had a mining culture in this country due to mining policies that we have had since our independence hence the importance of the gemmap to bridge the gap in the mining sector as information has shown that the country has a lot of minerals so to attract investors in the sector there was need for the modernization of the map,” he articulated.

He noted, due to the trends there is lack of promotion of the sector locally and internationally hence inadequate foreign investments.

“In terms of policy the government spent a great strive in promoting the mining sector, the government launched the mining and mineral policy which highlights the importance of mining to the growth of the country and currently the government is reviewing the mines and mineral acts of 1981 and we are sure this will be tabled at the Parliament soon, ” he said.

According to Karonga district council chairperson Harry Mwanyembe the project has come at the right time in the district considering Karonga is full of natural resources such as uranium and coal.

He said as the KDC its fully behind the project hence has urged fellow councilors and traditional leaders to sensitize their subjects of the impending exercise as the geological mapping team will be on the ground in their areas.