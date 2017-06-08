Rumphi east legislature Kamlepo Kaluwa on Thursday, disclosed names of people who were behind his abduction last month.

Among the suspects include the fired Agriculture Minister, Dr George Chaponda and the Deputy Inspector of the police Mr Mwam’pasa.

According to Kaluwa, the chief suspect to his abduction was Chaponda, who wanted to deal with him for implicating him in the Zambia maizegate scam.

Addressing members of Parliament, Kaluwa also accused the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), for using the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA), and the police to damage his reputation.

“My abduction was planned by some DPP senior officials. They want to deal with me for being the most critical,” said Kaluwa.

He said “the DPP officials like Chaponda wanted to kill or dethrone me. After they failed with issues concerning the tax evasion, and that I possess a South African stolen car, its when they abducted me.”

The vocal legislature also attacked the police and Minister of Information Nicholas Dausi, for lying to Malawians that he abducted himself.

He then told Malawians that the corruption fight is for all Malawians, and not for himself.

About the names of the seven cashgate ministers, Kaluwa said he has all their names, and will disclosed them another day in the Parliament.

Speaker of Parliament Richard Msowoya, barred other legislatures from debating the issue raised by Kaluwa, saying it was his (Kaluwa) own opinion.

Kaluwa was dropped at Kwacha roundabout in Blantyre after missing for 11 weeks.

Meanwhile Chaponda, Mwam’pasa and the DPP officials, are yet to issue a comment on the matter.