Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) has knighted a Mr Gerald Axel Chiunda as Executive Director of the institution according to a release issued Monday.

The release, posted by Maneb’s spokesperson Simeon Maganga to a WhatsApp group for scribes, says the appointment went into effect on 18th August, 2017 – just 8 days after he attended interviews for the post.

“Mr Chiunda has a combined work experience of 19 years in examinations and assessment. Having joined MANEB in 1998, he rose through the ladders to the position of Director of Research and Test Development in 2009.

“He was later seconded by the Malawi Government to the United Nations where he worked as a Technical Manager for an assessment programme, covering 15 countries in East and Southern Africa,” said the release that spoke in the voice of Maneb’s Board of Directors.