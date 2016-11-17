Republic of Germany on Tuesday 15 November provided Malawi with 45 Million Euros (MK 36 Billion) which will see improvement in the health, education and social protection sectors.

Speaking at Capital Hill in Lilongwe after signing the financial cooperation agreement, Germany Ambassador to Malawi Jurgen Borsch said the support relates to the commitments that were made during the bilateral negations in October last year.

The Ambassador said just like Malawi, the Republic of Germany puts much emphasis on having an improved education and health systems and highly appreciates creation of jobs and income in rural areas.

“Today we have laid a cornerstone for our further cooperation in the areas of basic education, primary health services, social protection of the ultra-poor and private sector development in rural areas,” Borsch said.

Under the bilateral cooperation with Malawi, Germany committed to support with 102 million Euros (Mk78.6 Billion) and the 45 million Euros is part of the package.

In additional to the financial cooperation, Germany also provided the country with 4 million Euros (Mk3.1 Billion) as a response to the hunger crisis facing the country.

“Malawi also benefits from Germany’s one world – no hunger initiative and under this programme, money amounting to 16 million Euros were set aside for Malawi. But looking at the situation facing the country as a result of el Nino, we have decided to add another 4 Million Euros making the total to 20 Million Euros,” he said.

Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Dr. Goodall Gondwe described the support as timely.

He said with the resources, he sees improvement in both education and health sectors.

Gondwe also hailed the social protection support which he said would benefit many rural Malawians.

“We are grateful to the Germany government for the financial assistance particularly the social cash transfer programme which has seen more rural Malawians being economically transformed,” Gondwe said.

The finance minister said out of the total amount, 10 Million Euros will be channeled to the health and education sectors while the remaining amount would be used in the social cash transfer programme.