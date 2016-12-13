Malawi’s Wildlife at its very best

Recent developments mean Malawi is set to become one of the most complete destinations in Africa – Lake, Landscape, Culture and now Wildlife experiences of the very highest quality. This year Malawi made history with one of the worlds largest elephant translocations. Next year a further 250 elephants will be translocated from Majete Wildlife Reserve – making it a 400km journey.

Malawi’s wildlife is thriving thanks to the work of Malawi’s government in partnership with African Parks. Further plans are afoot to reintroduce cheetah early next year too, meaning it will have 3 reserves offering some of the highest quality safari experiences in the region.

Traditional, or not so traditional afternoon tea…

Satemwa Tea and Coffee Estate have been crafting superior teas and coffees for nearly 100 years. Their produce is made with passion and respect for the environment and its surrounding communities. These fine infusions are exported all around the world. Satemwa Tea has been sipped by the Queen in Claridges, provides Sainsbury’s with their best selling Red Label tea, and their hand made artisan teas are served at Heston Blumenthal’s Fat Duck, Enjoy afternoon tea in the beautiful estate gardens with milk and cream fresh from the estates own cows, followed by croquet on the lawn… yes, we’re not joking, this is in Malawi!

Honeymoon Hotspot

Lake Malawi is a hit with Honeymooners. Its golden sandy beaches and sparkling waters combined with the country’s stunning scenery and intimate unspoilt wildlife experiences mean it delivers a perfect blend of romance and adventure.

There are so many romantic hideaways wiating to be discovered around the country that you really are spoilt for choice. Whether it’s the safari without the crowds, small and personal luxury lodges, secluded hideaways or the unbeatable lakeside sunsets, 2017 looks to be a loved up year for Malawi.