Ghana’s high court has banned all activities of the Ghana Football Association for 10 days.

The ban follows an investigative documentary which showed

officials of the association accepting cash gifts .

Ghana’s attorney general had petitioned the high court to dissolve the country’s FA, arguing it had been used for illegal activity and was no longer fit for purpose.

This move seems to be the first major step towards that.

Some Ghana FA officials were prevented from travelling to Russia to take part in yesterday’s ceremony of electing a host for the 2026 World Cup.

In total, more than 100 football officials and administrators were shown accepting cash gifts in the investigative documentary that has left many Ghanaians in shock.

All of the members of the association who were caught on tape accepting cash gifts are already under investigation by the police.