A Nurse named Akosuah May created a fake online account to chat up her own boyfriend anonymously was shocked at his response.

The lady who shared this on Twitter was surprised and shocked to hear her boyfriend say that his girlfriend had died two months ago.

She tweeted! ‘I created a fake account and started chatting my boyfriend, he told me his girlfriend just died two months ago,’ she wrote on Twitter.

But instead of giving sympathy, many people were quick to let the lady know that what she did was wrong.

One Twitter user said, ‘catfishing your own partner already shows a lack of trust in the relationship,’ adding that the situation was ‘pretty messed up on both sides.’

Another man responded to the woman’s tweet saying: ‘Thank God he acknowledged you to an extent. Some will say they don’t have at all.’

‘Wait so is he wrong for cheating or is she crazy for baiting her own man into cheating?’ asked another.

Some people even suggested that the situation might be even more complex, involving another woman.

‘Plot twist: maybe he wasn’t talking about you,’ wrote Steven Igbowke.

Another user called Cessa tweeted: ‘Well, maybe she died two months ago, how are you so sure he’s referring to you.’