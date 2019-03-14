Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran and an Ethiopian Airline

ACCRA-(MaraviPost)-Ghanaian prophet Cosmos Walker Affran who predicted the Ethiopian Airline crash has revealed the cause of the crash.

According to the prophet, the plane crash happened due to a minor fault in the engine of the plane.

He noted that the fault was detected by the pilot but the pilot ignored the fault and decided to fly.

According to ghanaweb.com, Prophet Affran said considering the fact that the pilot ignored the fault, he should be blamed for the crash. According to the prophet, the pilot was aware of a minor engine problem but felt he could manage the situation since it was a short distance.

“The pilot was aware of an engine fault and thought he could manage it to Kenya. On his way to Kenya, he realised the engine was failing and decided to return which caused the accident,” he said.

“The fault was in the engine and he got informed that there is a problem with the engine but he felt it wasn’t a major problem,” he disclosed.

The prophet also stated that he wasn’t specific as to which plane will crash because people who do not believe in prophecies might take legal actions against him.

According to him, if he had mentioned the specific flight in his prophecy people will surely cancel their flight which will cause financial loss to the airline and they might, in turn, sue him.

Recently, YEN.com.gh published that Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran had predicted the Ethiopian Airline plane crash.

Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran, the head of the Cosmos Walker Affran Ministries predicted about a month ago that an Ethiopian Airline plane will crash.

Meanwhile it has been confirmed that 157 people passed on as a result of the crash with Kenya nationals leading the toll.