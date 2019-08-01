ACCRA-(MaraviPost)-A woman has reportedly seen her husband who was supposed to be dead at Kwahu .

She had gone to the town for the Easter festivities when the incident occurred .

The woman reportedly collapsed after monitoring the man to see that it was her dead husband YEN.com.gh has gathered that a woman had collapsed at Kwaku during the Easter festivities.

She was reported to have seen her husband who was supposed to have been dead two years ago.

According to the report seen by YEN.com.gh on Ghanaweb.com, the supposed 55-year-old man was found in the company of a 25-year-old girlfriend.

The woman, after seeing the husband, got shocked and alarmed, and so decided to monitor their every move.

She trailed them to a guest house where they were said to be lodging for the festivities.

Upon inquiry, the manager reportedly confirmed to the woman that the husband and the girlfriend had checked into the guest house the previous night.

The woman was said to have called the police to the scene to help address her confusion.

However, upon arriving at the guest house, both the man and the girlfriend were found dead.

“They came in very drunk and started kissing as soon as we gave them the keys but we don’t know what happened next,” the guest house manager said.

The police commander at Kwaku was said to have confirmed the incident in an interview with Joy FM.

“We rushed to the scene as soon as we received a call from the woman.

We found her husband with a 25-year-old lady who was also dead. We believe their death was caused by over-excitement but were are still investigating,” the commander said.

YEN.com.gh, however, cannot verify if the said man was indeed dead as the wife claimed, or he had, in a way, fled home to be with his girlfriend.

Perhaps, he had gone out of the house without ever returning, making the family attribute his absence to his death.

The woman was said to have collapsed and was receiving treatment at a private hospital.