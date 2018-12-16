President-Mutharika-receiving-the-award

President Peter Mutharika has asked Malawians to give his Democratic Progressive Party another five years to rule the country.

Mutharika said this on Saturday at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe during 2018 Malawi Broadcasting Corporation Innovations Awards ceremony.

Mutharika said his government would continue with the various development projects if voted into power again.

He said the economy is improving as witnessed by the recent Millennium Challenge Compact which has rated the country as one of the best performers on economy, governance, corruption fight, media freedom and other sectors.

“There is no doubt! We are great economic performers. We have turned around our economy from crisis to growth. We are now one of the fastest growing economies in Africa. Let us be proud of ourselves,” he said.

He said Malawi is also rated high in terms of tourism.

“We are a beautiful country. Malawi is among the recommended five top most destinations to be visited in the world. We are making great strides to prosperity. We are making long strides to progress and we are slowly transforming this country,” Mutharika said.

He challenged Malawians to change negative mindset.

“We undermine ourselves and we think negatively. We are a country full of people who choose to be negative minded.”

Minister of information and communications Technology, Henry Mussa said government is committed to ensuring that tenets of democracy are upheld in the country.

He cited the enactment of the Access to Information (ATI) bill as a testimony, that the country is serious about promoting democratic values.

MBC awards Malawians who come up with extraordinary innovations every year.