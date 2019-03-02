By Lyton Chunga & Maureen Murotho

Germany Cooperation for International Development (GIZ) through Aquaculture Value Chain for Higher Income and Food Security Project (AVCP) has embarked on a programme that will enhance fish farming in Blantyre.

Speaking during a project presentation District Executive Committee (DEC) meeting on Thursday, Project Coordinator for Southern Region, Messias Macuiane said the project has potential to improve fish farming in the country through capacity building and resource mobilization.

“We would like to train farmers on how to produce feed for fish and also on how to operate hatcheries. Farmers need skills to take proper care of fish ponds and also manage the fingerlings,” he said.

Macuiane added that, “We are working with the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism and the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development so that the project achieves its aims of economic and job creation.”

He said one of the project objectives is ensure that fish pond farmers and other partners in the value chain are better organized through economic associations.

Blantyre District Fisheries Officer (DFO), George Mwadzaangati said the project has come at an opportune time when government is striving to increase fish production from 10 to 15 per cent across the country.

“This is a positive development because it is set to improve fish production in the district through training of fish farmers and improve supply of fish feed. If our farmers have requisite skills in management of fish ponds and fingerlings then production will increase,” he said.

The project which will be implemented in 12 districts in the country which started in January 2018 and will end in February 2022.

About MK4 billion has been pumped into the project with an aim of improving income opportunities for the local population.