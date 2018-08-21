PRETORIA-(MaraviPost)-Leader of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has urged ECG community in Malawi to practice active citizenry by taking part in the ongoing voter registration exercise in the country in readiness for next year’s tripartite elections.

In a statement released today made available to The Maravi Post, and signed by Bushiri’s publicist Ephraim Nyondo, the ECG leader made the remarks on Sunday during his regular Sunday Service prayers to nations.

Reads the statement:

“The freedom of religion and worship we currently enjoy in Malawi, and many other nations, was not given on a platter. People fought and won it through a vote. These freedoms need to be jealously guarded and sustained.

“This, however, cannot be achieved if we, as Christians, do not actively participate in civic processes such as voting in elections.

“That is why I am, generally, calling on all Malawians and, specifically, our ECG members and followers to go and register so that next year they vote for a candidate of their choice. We must never underestimate the power of a vote.”

The statement adds that Bushiri believes that the church has a central role to play in sensitizing its members to heed to their civic duty of active citizenry.

Bushiri is a founder and leader of the Enlightened Christian Church (ECG). The church has its headquarters in Pretoria, South Africa, where it enjoys a membership of more than 400 000 people.

The church, also, has branches in all the six continents. Currently, the church boasts of more than 4 million registered members across the world.