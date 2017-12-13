By Brian Longwe

Lilongwe-(MaraviPost)- The God’s Love Voices, an Evangelism and Gospel-singing group from Area 25 Seventh-Day Adventist church in Lilongwe on Sunday donated a house worthy MK2 million to 89-year-old man at Traditional Authority (T.A) Chitukula, Lilongwe.

Handing over the building to old Meke Mgubu, Chairperson for the grouping Lyton Dyton Kaipe disclosed that house donation following group members on the elderly condition when they visited the area last year.

“We came here last month for a cleaning exercise to promote hygiene in rural communities, that’s when we spotted old Mgubu living in a shuttered-filthy hut not recommendable to be called somebody’s home.”

“Upon witnessing the tragedy, we felt sorry and decided to come up with an idea of modelling a conducive shelter for him,” Kaipe said.

He further explained that the cornerstone-objective of his group is to reach out many lives of vulnerable and needy people in all areas.

“People have to understand that being wealthy is not a guarantee to mistreat the less privileged as garbage, everyone needs to live a good quality life so we have to hold each other’s hands to move together in one direction.” Kaipe added.

Abandoned and discriminated by relatives, Mgubu survives by little resources that his hard-working wife Rhoda Mgubu earns after selling vegetables at Nsungwi market, which is a distance of approximately 15 kilometres away from the area.

“No one here seems to care about us, we face a lot of challenges, segregation and discrimination from the people surrounding us. We have been living in this condition for a longer period of time but none sacrificed themselves to build the house, until these good Samaritans came,” cries Rhoda.

Upon receiving the house, Mgubu lauded the evangelists saying it has come the light when his family was struggling to find items like plastic sheets to cover the holed-roof of his house.

“We are always doomed when rainy season comes because the tortured roof of our house cannot hold us anymore.” he narrated.

Besides the shelter, God’s Love Voices has also donated text books to Mgubu’s fifth (last-born) son Chabwera Mgawamadzi who nearly dropped out of school due to insufficient resources and mockeries he get from friends regarding his poor status.

In his remarks, Group Village Head Kayaze commended the gesture demonstrated by the group urging that others must emulate the good example.

Since its inception 19 years ago of the God’s Love Voices has implemented charity works including visiting the prisons, hospitals and elderly persons to provide financial, psychological and spiritual assistance to the less privileged.